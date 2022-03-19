Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $87,946,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 19,388,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

