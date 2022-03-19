Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.16% of Barings BDC worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 425,912 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.