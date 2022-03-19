Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 1.3% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $172,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 623,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $8.25 on Friday, hitting $95.51. 11,741,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,838. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.83.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

