Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,985,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

