Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,827 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix stock traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.60. 8,252,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.