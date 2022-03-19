Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $42.90. 72,308,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,319,340. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.