Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,236,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

