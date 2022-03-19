Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.19. 4,239,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,121. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

