TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.46

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.46 and traded as low as C$18.03. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$18.19, with a volume of 236,586 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNW shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.44. The firm has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

