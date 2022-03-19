Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 241 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
