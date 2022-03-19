Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI) Insider Mark Hardgrave Acquires 500,000 Shares

Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI – Get Rating) insider Mark Hardgrave acquired 500,000 shares of Traffic Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($10,071.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.57.

Traffic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traffic Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides traffic solutions in Australia and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and installs traffic signals, traffic controllers, pedestrian countdown timers, electronic road signs, emergency telephones, road lighting products, and control systems.

