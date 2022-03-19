Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI) Insider Mark Hardgrave Acquires 500,000 Shares

Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI – Get Rating) insider Mark Hardgrave acquired 500,000 shares of Traffic Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($10,071.94).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.57.
Traffic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
