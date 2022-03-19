Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JOANN by 942.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

