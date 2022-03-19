Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Torrid has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,809,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

