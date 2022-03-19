Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CURV remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Friday. 2,393,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,376. Torrid has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

