Tokes (TKS) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.