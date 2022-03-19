Todd Mckinnon Sells 7,655 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97.

Shares of OKTA opened at $174.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

