TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,673,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

