Titan Coin Market Capitalization Tops $381,943.41 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $381,943.41 and approximately $16.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007876 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

