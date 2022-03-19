Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00269648 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.