Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

