The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 51,996 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,235. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

