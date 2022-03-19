The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,673,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,113. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

