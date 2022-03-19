The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

TJX stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

