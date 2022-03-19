The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of SHYF traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 217,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,343. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

