The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.53. 2,042,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.