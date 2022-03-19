The Goldman Sachs Group Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

AAL opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

