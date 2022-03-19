The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $131.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.57.

NYSE:CF opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,096,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,820,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

