The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $941.48 million, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. State Street Corp increased its position in BellRing Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 105,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period.

About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.