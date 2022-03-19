Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $80.46 billion and $57.29 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.77 or 0.07019839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.25 or 0.99789112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041280 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00031454 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,307,068,948 coins and its circulating supply is 80,413,316,399 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

