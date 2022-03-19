TerrAscend’s (TRSSF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

