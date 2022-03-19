TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TRSSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

