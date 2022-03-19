Ternoa (CAPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $455,888.00

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Ternoa has a total market cap of $24.52 million and approximately $455,888.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ternoa has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ternoa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.11 or 0.07027942 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.19 or 1.00031687 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 534,484,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.