Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NYSE:TNC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.25. 139,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $16,562,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tennant by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.