Telsey Advisory Group Cuts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded ON to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.90.

NYSE:ONON opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. ON has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ON by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $100,520,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

