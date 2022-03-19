Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given New SEK 100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 120 to SEK 100 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.