Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $121.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TDOC traded up $5.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $199.03. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

