TELA Bio (TELA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 623,624 shares of company stock worth $7,472,833 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.