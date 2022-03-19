Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

NYSE TNK opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $447.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.11.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

