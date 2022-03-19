Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of TARS opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.39. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

