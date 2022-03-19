Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.
Shares of TARS opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.39. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $39.08.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.