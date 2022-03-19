Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.50. Tantech shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 6,011,977 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

