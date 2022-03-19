Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

SKT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,043.01%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

