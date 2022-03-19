T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Reduced by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

