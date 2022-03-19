Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

