Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.23 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,033 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Synlogic by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synlogic by 295.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

