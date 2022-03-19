Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.
Shares of SYBX opened at $2.23 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.
About Synlogic (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
