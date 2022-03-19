Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

