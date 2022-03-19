Swedish Match AB (publ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

SWMAY stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.