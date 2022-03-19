SushiSwap Market Cap Reaches $428.73 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00008044 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $428.73 million and approximately $154.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,078,089 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

