Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 5,778 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $114,457.28.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $15,968,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 837,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

