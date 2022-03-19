Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Issues Earnings Results

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summer Infant in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

