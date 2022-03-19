Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 49,759 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,744 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Open Lending by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Lending by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,481,000 after acquiring an additional 681,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of LPRO opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.